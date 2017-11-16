Victoria Beckham Says She Won’t Join the 2018 Spice Girls Reunion

This may temporarily break some hearts… not so fast with those rumors of a full Spice Girls reunion.

Just a day after it appeared that a pair projects were in place for 2018, Victoria Beckham poured cold water on them.

Quoting sources “close to Victoria,” TMZ says, “She will not be involved in any possible Spice Girls reunion.” And Britain’s Daily Mail confirmed the report by contacting her rep, who says, “Victoria has loved her time with The Spice Girls but her future focus is firmly her family and fashion brand.”

One report says yes, another no. Stay tuned.

How much will it take to get Victoria to say yes?

The Beatles never said yes to a reunion (but would have eventually, of course!)

Diana Ross still won’t work with Mary Wilson.

Peter Cetera would not join Robert Lamm and James Pankow at the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame.

But the Eagles once used the phrase ‘Hell Freezes Over,’ so…