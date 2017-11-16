This Year’s Thanksgving Dinner Will Be The Cheapest In The Last Five Years

Good news your Thanksgiving dinner is not going to set you back as much as it has in recent years!

PR News Wire is reporting that the American Farm Buruea Federation, which creates a Thanksgiving price survey every year, says this year’s Thankgiving dinner for ten people will cost about $49.12.

That is a $.75 decrease from last year, and the lowest it has been since 2013! Every little bit helps!

The report is showing a 16 lb turkey is averaging about $22.38, which is about $.02 a pound cheaper than last year.

“For the second consecutive year, the overall cost of Thanksgiving dinner has declined,” AFBF Director of Market Intelligence Dr. John Newton said. “The cost of the dinner is the lowest since 2013 and second-lowest since 2011. Even as America’s family farmers and ranchers continue to face economic challenges, they remain committed to providing a safe, abundant and affordable food supply for consumers at Thanksgiving and throughout the year.”

The foods that have shown the largest decrease in price this year include turkey, a gallon of mil, a dozen rolls, pie shells, sweet potatoes, and green peas.

