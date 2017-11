Sybil’s Celebrity Smackdown: Kevin in Richardson

We get your mornings started off right every day at 8am with Sybil’s Celebrity Smackdown. Battle our Hollywood whiz in a pop culture challenge for your chance to win $100 from Sybil’s bank account! You’ll walk away with a prize just for playing.

Sybil’s Current Record: 4-0.

1. BLAKE SHELTON WAS JUST NAMED PEOPLE MAGAZINE’S “SEXIEST MAN ALIVE” FOR 2017. WHO’S HE CURRENTLY DATING? GWEN STEFANI

2. TITANIC WILL CELEBRATE ITS 20th ANNIVERSARY NEXT MONTH BY RETURNING TO THEATERS ON FRIDAY, DEC. 1st. WHAT WAS THE NAME OF CELINE DION’S HIT SONG FROM THE MOVIE’S SOUNDTRACK? “MY HEART WILL GO ON”

3. EMINEM IS PERFORMING ON SNL THIS WEEKEND. WHICH OTHER RAPPER WILL BE HOSTING THE SHOW? CHANCE THE RAPPER

4. SHAILENE WOODLEY TURNS 26 THIS WEEK. SHE STARS AS TRIS IN WHICH FILM SERIES? DIVERGENT

5. NICK JONAS WILL BE PERFORMING AT THE AMAs THIS WEEKEND. ON WHICH COMEDY HORROR SERIES AIRING ON FOX DID HE HAVE A RECURRING ROLE? SCREAM QUEENS

