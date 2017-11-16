Surveillance Footage from Convenience Store in Texas Shows Haunting Image

(Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

A creepy image caught on surveillance footage at a convenience store in Texas is making its rounds. Paranormal enthusiasts might get a kick out of this one. Mohammed Hammad, owner of the store, is not one to believe in the paranormal but even he says he’s shocked by what he saw. In an interview with Fox 4 News, Hammad said, “After seeing that video, I would say it’s haunted. There’s no explanation for it. It’s like supernatural.”

Mohammed’s brother just happened to be working that night and even he can’t explain what he saw telling Fox 4, “I saw that video. It’s not a fog or smoke. I don’t believe in this stuff, but…”

Customers of the store who have seen the footage believe it’s a ghost. According to Mohammed, this wouldn’t be the first time something weird has happened noting there are times when chairs in the store will move on their own and motion alarms go off without any explanation. See the footage for yourself below. The image can be seen towards the end of the video. Do you believe it?

