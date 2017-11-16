Pringles Coming Out With Thanksgiving Dinner Made Entirely Of Chips

We’ve seen different food companies over the years come up with products that are themed after all those holiday foods. Well now, Pringles can join them since they have now created an entire Thanksgiving dinner made entirely out of potato chips.

Containing eight new holiday-themed flavors, the container is a dish presented in a TV dinner tray that features the following flavors: Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potato, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese, Creamed Corn, Cranberry Sauce and Pumpkin Pie.

“Pringles are known for bold flavors and endless flavor stacking possibilities, so this holiday season we wanted to introduce snack lovers to a new way to enjoy Thanksgiving favorites,” Pringles’ senior marketing director, Kurtin Simon said. “The Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner flavors are not only new but cover every course of the real meal — from the main event, to sides and even dessert.”

Pringles is also giving suggestions for combining the chips:

The “Leftover Sandwich” groups the Turkey, Stuffing and Mashed Potato flavored chips.

The “Holiday Sweater” stacks Cranberry Sauce, Pumpkin Pie and Mashed Potato into a tasty treat.

And finally, Pringles recommends combining Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Creamed Corn to create the “Touchdown.”

