Pharrell Williams Records Song That He Will Not Release For 100 Years

(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams wanted to make a statement with his latest song.

Partnering with LOUIS XIII Cognac, “100 Years” was recorded to shed some light on increasing environmental issues.  The record was made of clay composed of clay from the chalky soil of the Cognac region, and will be stored in a state-of-the-art safe for the next 100 years.

A group of 100 people gathered with Pharrell and ambassadors from LOUIS XIII Cognac to listen to the track, and they will be the only ones to hear until 2117.

According to a press release, Pharrell and LOUIS VIII hope to “motivate the population to take action against global warming, as scientists have projected that a significant portion of the world’s land (including Williams’ song) will be underwater in the next century.”

The record was placed in a safe designed by Fichet-Bauche that is only destructible when submerged in water.

Via ET

