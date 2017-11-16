People Can Now Get A Swimsuit With Their Pet’s Face On It

Yep, it’s official; 2017 is now the year of the weirdest fashion choices.

We know you all remember those women’s swimsuits that made them look like they had a hairy man body. Well now ladies AND gentlemen, you can get a swimsuit with your pet’s face printed on it. Yes you read that correctly.

The swimwear line is known as Petflair. And as ridiculous as these might seem, it’s actually for a good cause. Profits from the swimwear benefit an organization that finds homes for abandoned pets.

Double the amount of love with a towel to match your #Petflair swimsuit 🐶💙🙌🏼 A post shared by Petflair (@petflair) on Oct 28, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Styles for the ladies include the Millie, Frankie and Coco which of course are all customizable with your furry friend’s face for $99. Guy will have color options, pattern and photo for the swim brief, priced at $59. They even have customizable towels and bags if you aren’t willing to wear your fur baby’s face around.

Upload your pet’s photo online along with the custom swimsuit of your choice.

-source via wfaa.com