Man Eating 82 Chick-Fil-A Nuggets In One Night Goes Viral

So we’ve seen and heard of people eating bulk amounts of food for records or contests, but usually never for personal glory. Robby Kalland however is that exception.

The sports writer for Uproxx decided he was going to challenge himself by eating 82 chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A in one night. And of course document most of it over Twitter. “It’d been a long time since I’d really gotten after an eating competition of sorts and general lifestyle changes since college had me a bit concerned about what kind of numbers I could put up.”

OFFICIAL ALL YOU CAN EAT NUGGETS GOAL FOR TONIGHT: 82. I'm gunning for 1 over Kobe. — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) November 14, 2017

“I knew 100 was out of the question — but still wanted to set the bar high. Eventually, I settled on 82. One nugget more than Kobe Bryant’s highest-scoring game. Wilt Chamberlain might be out of reach, but Kobe? I could do that.” Another Twitter user gave him some advice on how to handle the challenge, tweeting to Kalland: “Don’t load up on fries. Stay focused on the nuggets. Avoid the lemonade (I know it is hard).”

The champ is here pic.twitter.com/iu0Dz6glXo — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) November 14, 2017

Kalland continuously made sure to show his empty boxes as he progressed through his challenge.

73.

Bonds.

The Golden State Warriors.

Kalland. pic.twitter.com/6RP6vQjyFL — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) November 14, 2017

And finally, he reached his goal.

-source via people.com