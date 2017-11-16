Halsey Walks Off Stage And Cancels Concert In Canada Due To Family Emergency

Halsey’s current Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour brought her to Calgary Tuesday night, for a performance at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Unfortunately, about 12 songs in Halsey walked off the stage and a voice rang through the loud speakers, announcing she would not be performing the rest of the evening.

Promoters for Live Nation said in a statement, “Due to a personal emergency, Halsey will be unable to perform tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton.” So far, Halsey nor anybody from her cam have revealed what the emergency was, though Halsey released a statement via her Instagram, apologizing for the sudden cancellation.

Thank you. (Edit. The rest of tour is resuming as planned. Please respect the privacy of myself and those close to me.) A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Nov 15, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

Halsey plans to continue touring, however, and Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour is scheduled to resume this Saturday, November 18th in Minneapolis.

Via People