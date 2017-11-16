Grocery Store Recalls BBQ Peanuts Because Bag Didn’t Specify It Contains Nuts

Aldi is a chain of grocery stores based in Germany and operating all over Europe and the United States.

Recently, they’ve had to issue a recall on one of their more popular products, Clancy’s Barbecue Flavour Coated Peanuts, due to a scare for the consumer’s health. The scare? Clancy’s didn’t specify that the bag of barbecue-flavored peanuts contained actual nuts.

Not at first glance, this seems pretty ridiculous, right? How could someone not understand this bag of peanuts contains nuts? Actually, people can have allergies affected by different types of nuts. This particular bag also contained cashews, which is where the issue lies. Some who are not allergic to peanuts may be deathly allergic to cashews, so it’s always important for food manufacturers to mention all nuts that are contained in its products.

Aldi encourages all of its customers with cashew allergies to return the bag to their local Aldi store for a full refund.

Via The Sun