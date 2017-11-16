Grocery Store Recalls BBQ Peanuts Because Bag Didn’t Specify It Contains Nuts

Filed Under: Aldi, Allergy, clancy's recall, food, Grocery Store, health, nut allergy, nuts, Peanuts, Recall, snack
(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Aldi is a chain of grocery stores based in Germany and operating all over Europe and the United States.

Recently, they’ve had to issue a recall on one of their more popular products, Clancy’s Barbecue Flavour Coated Peanuts, due to a scare for the consumer’s health.  The scare?  Clancy’s didn’t specify that the bag of barbecue-flavored peanuts contained actual nuts.

Not at first glance, this seems pretty ridiculous, right?  How could someone not understand this bag of peanuts contains nuts?  Actually, people can have allergies affected by different types of nuts.  This particular bag also contained cashews, which is where the issue lies.  Some who are not allergic to peanuts may be deathly allergic to cashews, so it’s always important for food manufacturers to mention all nuts that are contained in its products.

Aldi encourages all of its customers with cashew allergies to return the bag to their local Aldi store for a full refund.

Via The Sun

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

#FastInTheMorning
Radio.com App

Listen Live