Cardi B Goes On Hilarious Rant Complaining About The Price Of Her Cereal

Cardi B was spending an evening at Los Angeles’ luxurious Mondrian hotel browsing the room service menu looking for something to eat.

Something caught her eye.

She noticed that she would be brought a delicious bowl of cereal…for $7…and she LOST it!  She posted an amazingly hilarious rant on Instagram complaining and venting about the $7 bowl of cereal, saying even the “box isn’t $7!”

Check it out below, and be warned, it does contain NSFW language!

Cardi B hasn’t had problems in the past showing off her expensive tastes, and the Mondrian hotel isn’t an inexpensive stay, but for whatever reason it was the cereal that got to her!

Via BET

