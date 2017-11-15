Yeti & Whataburger Team Up To Create The “Whatacup” Rambler Tumbler

Just in time for Christmas, Whataburger has teamed up with Yeti to create the Whatacup.

Let’s be real, every Texan loves Whataburger. True fans have probably already stocked up on Whataburger merch like t-shirts or the special spicy ketchup sold at the grocery store. But you can’t consider yourself a Whataburger extremist until you’ve been spotted walking around town with your Yeti Whatacup!

We're excited to announce our latest collaboration with @yeti just in time for the holiday season. Shop our Whatastore and get your YETI today. Link in bio! A post shared by Whataburger (@whataburger) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:06am PST

It’s made to look like the styrofoam cup you get with your #1 with cheese, the only difference it that this cup will keep your drink hot or cold all day long! Now, it’s not cheap. It’s going to cost you $45.99 to represent Whataburger all year long.