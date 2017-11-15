Nail Artist Designs Pimple Fingernails That Actually Pop!

People seem to fall into two types of categories. There are those who love, and those who are absolutely revolted by pimple popping. No matter which side of the fence you might fall on, you have to appreciate the art and technique in creating this incredibly detailed manicure.

Natasha Lee is a beauty and lifestyle blogger, and the genius behind Pimple Popping Nails. They look like pimples, which is an accomplishment in and of itself. And the best part? They actually pop! It’s incredible! Even if you hate pimple popping, these nails look like the real thing, so you have to appreciate the art!

Lee hides a glob of banana hand cream, which acts as the puss, under a hard coat of nail glue. Some color and patience and then boom…gross but amazing pimple nails!

We can’t stop watching!

Via Cosmopolitan