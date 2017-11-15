Chemistry Between Jenna Fisher And John Krasinki On ‘The Office’ Was Real

Jenna Fischer aka Pam Beesly in popular TV show ‘The Office,’ is making fans happy with revelations about how real her chemistry really was with John Krasinki, aka Jim Halpert.

According to a Cosmopolitan article, Fischer discussed the nine-show long show in her new book ‘The Actor’s Life: A Survival Guide.’

“[John Krasinski] wasn’t just the best Jim — he was Jim,” Fischer says of the audition process. “I remember the day we met. As I was being shown to the actor’s holding room, he was just being called in to read with another potential Pam … As he passed by, he introduced himself, and we shook hands. It was if lightning struck through the center of the room.”

And according to Fischer, it wasn’t just a one-sided reality as she describes what it was like to audition alongside Krasinki and his reaction.

“John and I were walking out of an audition scene, and he suddenly turned to me and whispered, ‘You’re my favorite Pam. I hope you get this job,’” Fischer writes.