Everything is bigger in Texas.

Including the car wash. Buc-ee’s in Katy will officially have the worlds largest car wash. On Thursday, officials with the Guinness World Records will recognize the Buc-ee’s car wash in Katy as the longest car wash in the world. The car wash comes in just under the size of a football field at 255-foot. KHOU reports that costumers who come in on Thursday will receive a free wash to celebrate the record breaking achievement.