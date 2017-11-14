Ed Sheeran on Taylor Swift’s ‘Dress’: It Wasn’t Me

By Scott T. Sterling

With the arrival of a new Taylor Swift album, a new spiral of theories regarding the real-life stories behind the lyrics begins.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’



Among the hotly debated new Swift songs is “Dress,” the sultry track that details a passionate (and sexual) relationship.

A legion of Swifties quickly singled out the singer’s longtime friend, Ed Sheeran as the guy.

When queried about the song lyrics during an interview, Sheeran attempted to quell the rumors.

“I don’t think it is [about me],” he says in a new video interview, blushing. “I think if you read into it… it’s not… you know, because she mentions someone with a buzzcut haircut, and I’ve never had a buzzcut haircut.”

Sheeran handles the moment like a champ, but it’s pretty obvious that was not a question he was expecting to answer.