Public Votes To Name New Australian Ferry “Ferry McFerryface”

The city of Sydney, Australia gave its citizens the opportunity to name the last ferry in a new line of inner harbour vessels. And honestly, what was the city expecting from the city that brought them “Boaty McBoatface?”

More than 15,000 suggestions were made in the contest, and actually, Boaty McBoatface was once again a popular choice. Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance, however, said the city wanted to avoid any confusion. “Given Boaty was already taken by another vessel, we’ve gone with the next most popular name nominated by Sydneysiders,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The second most popular suggestion? Ferry McFerryface! Constance continued saying, “Ferry McFerryface will be the harbour’s newest icon, and I hope it brings a smile to the faces of visitors and locals alike. This is one for the kids.”

Ferry McFerryface continues the legacy of Boaty McBoatface. Earlier this year in Sweden, a train was aptly named Trainy McTrainface, and at Sydney’s own Warwick Farm, a horse is being raised with the name Horsey McHorseface!

Via ABC