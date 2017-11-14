Jason Aldean Recounts That Horrible Night In First TV Interview Since Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean described his moment of terror the night of the Las Vegas shootings to The Today Show, in his first television interview since the tragic night.

Aldean described the night saying, “When it first happened, I thought a speaker had blown.  When I turned to look, my guitar player had run behind me and was telling me to move.  And my security guy was headed onstage telling me to run.”

Over the weekend, Aldean joined a bevy of country musicians in a benefit concert, where over $4 million was raised for the victims of the Vegas shootings.

