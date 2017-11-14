Cowboys Give Back, Serve Thanksgiving Meals At Salvation Army The Morning After Terrible Loss To Falcons

Not even 24 hours after the worst loss the team has had in two months, one in which Falcon Adrian Clayborne had the second most sacks in an NFL game EVER, Dak, Witten, and plenty of other members of the Cowboys organization gathered to serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need at The Salvation Army.

Regardless of their record, the Cowboys make sure to save this date on their calendar every year. Quarterback Dak Prescott told DallasCowboys.com, “After a performance like that, after the way we played and just after a tough loss, it’s easy to just lay in bed and pout and be sad. But, as I said, you come and do events like this, it brightens my day. As I said, it puts it into perspective how important life is outside of the game of football and my impact on it.”

Dak Prescott was joined by Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, Jason Witten, Tyrone Crawford, Joe Looney, as well as other members of the Cowboys staff and organization.

Via Dallas Cowboys